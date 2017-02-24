Evansville Rabbi speaks up about national anti-semitic acts

In the headlines this week: Jewish centers all over the country are seeing an increased amount of threats and vandalism, and it's put a lot of communities on edge.

Nothing like that has happened in Evansville, but it doesn't mean the local Jewish community isn't watching.

Evansville's Rabbi said some members of his congregation are scared.

Rabbi Gary Mazo with Temple Adath B'nai Israel said he feels fortunate the Tri-state community has shown a lot of support to people of his faith.

But he said every morning when he comes to work, he inspects the outside of the building, and checks his voice messages to ensure nothing is out of the ordinary.

His concern has been heightened by what's happened around the country this week.

NBC News reports that since the start of the year, more than 50 Jewish centers have been targeted in over 25 states.

Jewish community centers have been evacuated in Birmingham, Alabama, Wisconsin, Southern California, Chicago, Nashville, and Houston, to name just a few.

There have also been reports of swastikas sprayed on homes and cars.

One of the biggest stories was this week in St Louis with headstones being toppled at a Jewish cemetery which prompted a visit by Vice President Mike Pence.

Rabbi Mazo said it's not just his congregation that feels scared, he does too.

"The world has changed. We live in a different America right now," said Rabbi Mazo. "I think there is certainly hope in our community in the way our community has responded, even just the emails and phone calls in the last week of people expressing their support and it seems every week we turn that support to another group who was victimized by some sort of hate crime."

Rabbi Mazo said he believes some of the hatred comes from the rhetoric of the election and who President Donald Trump has surrounded himself with.

He said all they can do is hope and pray that the hatred subsides, and people start listening.

Meanwhile, the White House responded earlier this week, saying the threats are "unacceptable."

President Trump himself responded the next day, saying racism is "horrible," and "has to stop."

