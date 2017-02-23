A family affair: Wood Memorial playing for a state title

In a small, tight-knit community like Oakland City, the whole town feels like family.

However, four members of the state-bound Wood Memorial girls basketball team actually are family, including Hoops Live Player of the Week Chloe Bartley.

The Wood Memorial girls basketball team left Thursday evening to head to Indianapolis where they will play Union City for the state title. One reason why the team has found so much success is not only the talent but also the chemistry.

"We all act like family, you know, Sunday we all went out to eat to celebrate together," Chloe said. "I think it definitely does make us special and I think it helps us."

The team is a family and for Chloe Bartley, she actually is playing with her sister Katie and their other sister Hannah is the team manager are all looking to Johnnie Bartley as head coach and dad.

"You know it's a family affair and we have enjoyed it together and we have been successful together and are apart of a successful team and it has made it a lot of fun," Johnnie said.

"I think it is kind of nice to have someone else on the team who understands what it is like to have a dad as a coach,"Chloe said.

Having your dad as a coach is unique and Johnnie Bartley says he loves being his daughter's coach. He also said they have the balance to make it work.

"When we are here, we are at basketball and he is the coach he doesn't become Dad and, you know, at home we don't talk about basketball like a coach he talks to me like a dad but here he talks to me like a coach," Chloe said.

Bartley has been coaching his daughters since about the seventh grade and he says he holds on tightly to those memories.

For this team, it hasn't quite sunk in they are about to play for a state title, but the coach says he is going to remember every minute of it.

"I am just making sure that we hang on to every one of these moments and take a second to pause and to look around and enjoy it and to give these kids hugs after this game. One way or the other, it is going to feel pretty amazing."

