Owensboro Board of Education propose Nickel Tax

Taxes will soon be going up, but you won't have to pay a dime. That's because the Owensboro Board of Education came up with a plan to become eligible for a million dollars in state funding.

On Thursday, a hearing was held at Central Office on a proposed nickel tax. We're told the board plans to increase the tax rate which will allow the district to become eligible for state funding.

The plan is to lower the rate down before the tax goes into effect. Taxpayers won't be paying more and the district will still be eligible for the funding.

“We are an old district. Our district dates back to 1871 so we have older buildings," said Dr. Nick Brake, Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent. "This will help us keep those buildings updated and in great condition. It will add $12 million to our bonding capacity.”

Right now, the district is working on a construction project at Newton Parrish Elementary School.

