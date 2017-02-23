Madisonville student is Kentucky's "Doodle 4 Google" winner

James Madison Middle School 8th grader Connley Sewalls stands next to her winning piece.

Google came to Madisonville on Thursday to surprise one student with exciting news. James Madison Middle School eighth-grader Connley Sewalls' artwork is advancing in the national "Doodle for Google" contest.

Sewalls got the surprise she was hoping for. Her parents and school administrators knew about it since early January.

"I can't believe they kept it a secret that long," she smiled.

Google chose her Doodle to represent the state of Kentucky. It's a chance for her drawing to be featured on the iconic search page for a day.

The crowd chanted Connley's name when Google representatives revealed a large version of Sewall's design. Her parents were there to surprise Connley, too.

"All of a sudden we got a call one day," Connley's mom Andra Sewalls said. "Honestly, I didn't think it was real. They just called me from California. I almost didn't answer it. I just thought it was a telemarketer."

Connley's colorful drawing titled "The Future is Love" shows people of diverse cultures and religions standing together, promoting peace.

"I just kind of want everyone just to be loving," said Sewalls. "I just think everyone can put forth love to everyone and make the whole world a lot better."

A simple message, that Sewalls thinks is so important in today's society.

Google officials will narrow the state's winners down to a smaller number. If Connley Sewalls wins the entire thing, she's requested that James Madison Middle School receive a $50,000 grant for a new technology lab.

Sewalls could also win a $30,000 college scholarship and a trip to California to visit Google Headquarters.

