New speed limit signs are up on Owensboro bypass

It's safe to say most drivers have a need for speed and now drivers can fulfill that need on the bypass, but not by much.

"People are going to go faster anyway so they might as well have upped it you know so maybe now people will actually be going the speed they are supposed to be going," Melissa Doolin says.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the average speed on the bypass was 63 mph. So they requested a speed change. Signed and approved last week, crews quickly put together a plan..and made the change official.

"I think it's a great thing. I think it an added bonus to Owensboro and the the Highway 54 sector that's developing at a rapid pace," Eric Belcher says.

But the real question is, how much time is this going to save us?

We did our own little test timing how long it took to drive 55 mph from West 2nd to Highway 54. Then driving back..this time going 65. The result showed only a one minute difference.

"The one thing we do ask folks to do is obey the speed limit that is here now, we are not putting up 65 mile per hour speed limit signs so people can go 75," Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.

