Work delayed on egg laying facility in Warrick Co.

When Prime Foods Inc. in Boonville first announced back in September they were considering building an egg laying complex in Boonville, neighbors were not happy.

Fast forward to February 2017 and Prime Foods got the go-ahead from the county to build that egg laying facility complex at the site on State Road 61 near Kelly Road in Boonville.

So why hasn't work begun?

"There is an opposition group that has filed an appeal of the BZA hearing, so we are going through that appeal process," Chief Operating Officer of Prime Foods Ronald Bennett said.

That opposition group wanted to move their appeals case to a court in some other county, but Prime Foods chief operating officer told us the state doesn't allow for that.

The argument over the egg-laying facility started in Warrick County and will be resolved there.

Although there have been some hurdles along the way, workers at Prime Foods are actively working to get the egg laying facility in Warrick Co.

We're told work can't begin until the appeal process is over, but Prime Food Workers hope to be able to move forward soon.

"It's unfortunate that there are some people that are upset about it," Bennett said. "It's got to a point that no matter what you say, it doesn't matter, you're just going to have to prove yourself. I think that's the point that we are at. I believe that this will move forward and we will prove ourselves and a lot of those concerns will go away."

