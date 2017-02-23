Owensboro-Daviess Co. Regional Airport requests funding

Money is tight at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Board members say this year's revenue is expected to be $100,000 less, and costs are going up.

Allegiant cut back its flights from four a week down to two. We're told that's because the airline added flights to Evansville and will be adding flights to Louisville this Spring.

We're also told the money coming in from soybean crops grown on airport land has dropped.

"There are some who say it's a money pit. I kind of disagree with that. We need that type of transportation in our community," said Al Mattingly, Daviess County Judge Executive. "We're a growing community. We're a vibrant community."

The airport board is hoping to set up a meeting with county and city leaders to discuss receiving extra funding.

