Evansville housing projects awarded $2-million from state

Two Evansville Promise Zone-based housing projects were awarded $2-million in rental housing tax credits from the state.

ECHO Housing’s Garvin Lofts will provide 27 units of affordable housing targeting chronically homeless individuals, including seven units set aside for FUSE (Frequent Users System Engagement) participants.

ECHO was awarded $512,021 in credits and $810,000 from the Indiana Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Pioneer Development was awarded $709,409 in RHTC’s for the renovation of the St Joseph Parrish Catholic School building which will become 45 apartment units.

