Man charged in Ohio Co. woman's death indicted by grand jury

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Donald Lynch (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center) Donald Lynch (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

The man charged in an Ohio County woman's death has been indicted by a grand jury.

Kentucky State Police say Donald Lynch is charged with murder, meth trafficking, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

He was first arrested last December.

The body of Amanda Riley, of Livermore, was found in mid December by a hunter in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife management property.  

Troopers say she died of blunt force trauma. 

