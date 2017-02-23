Man charged in Ohio Co. woman's death indicted by grand jury

The man charged in an Ohio County woman's death has been indicted by a grand jury.

Kentucky State Police say Donald Lynch is charged with murder, meth trafficking, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

He was first arrested last December.

The body of Amanda Riley, of Livermore, was found in mid December by a hunter in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife management property.

Troopers say she died of blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.