Grandmother charged in toddler's death pleads guilty to lesser charge

The Evansville grandmother charged in her 20-month-old granddaughter's death has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Deputy prosecutors say Tiffney Johnson pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, and was sentenced to a year in jail with time already served.

"There is no evidence that the actions of anyone contributed to the child’s death, said the deputy prosecutor." The medical evidence indicates that the child was ill, and it was unlikely that the outcome of that illness would have been any different regardless of who’s care she was in."

Kaylei Carter's body was found in May 2016 at an apartment in the 500 block of Jeanette Benton Drive.

Officials say she had pneumonia and an infection that stemmed from strep throat. She also had synthetic marijuana in her system.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.