Officials investigating after body discovered near Greenway

A death investigation is happening after someone discovered a deceased person near the Pigeon Creek Greenway.

This is in the area of Grove and Louisiana Street.

Currently, the coroner is working on identifying that person.

Police believe the body has been there for a few days.

The coroner tells us they've identified the person, but they are not releasing a name until after the autopsy scheduled for Friday.

