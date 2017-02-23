Brunson making move to Mt. Vernon

According to assistants on his staff at Harrison, Cory Brunson is headed west, down the Lloyd Expressway to Mount Vernon, where he's set to take the reins of the Wildcats sideline from Paul Maier, who resigned after 19 seasons on the sidelines.



As for Brunson, who led the Warriors to their first back-to-back winning seasons since he late 90's, he takes over another re-building project. Mount Vernon is coming off it's worst season, winless in 10 contests.



Brunson will also become Mount Vernon's assistant athletic director.