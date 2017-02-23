Muhlenberg Co. School receives million-dollar grant

An elementary school in Muhlenberg County received a million-dollar gift.

School officials say the money will go toward building a new recreational park on Bremen Elementary's campus.

The plans are to build a new basketball court as well as softball and baseball fields to go in an empty lot there.

We're told the Gatton family from Bremen donated the money.

Bremen's principal says it's a gift the community is looking forward to.

Superintendent Randy McCarty says they're meeting with an architect next week.

