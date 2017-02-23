Reward for information on Delphi murders goes up

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of Liberty German and Abigal Williams now sits at $50,000.

The increase comes after a $9,000 donation by U.S. Representative Todd Rokita.

After Wednesday's release of an audio clip from the scene, investigators have received about 1,900 tips.

The FBI is also using 6,000 billboards across 46 states requesting information.

They are also now handling the tip line. If you have a tip, you can call 1-844-459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324.

Tips are also being accepted by email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

