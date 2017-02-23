UE students to build home in Nicaragua

A University of Evansville professor built a birdhouse Thursday to symbolize an upcoming trip that students will take to Nicaragua.

Mark Valenzuela needed help from the audience answering trivia questions in order to gain important tools and materials for the birdhouse.

Engineering students will work with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a Nicaraguan family. Valenzuela's example represents the help that students will be providing.

Students that are going to Nicaragua posed with Valenzuela after he finished building his birdhouse.

The trip is part of UE's studying abroad program.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.