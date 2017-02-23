Mater Dei's Cameron Montgomery signs with Brescia College - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mater Dei's Cameron Montgomery signs with Brescia College

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

College signing days continued Thursday afternoon at Mater Dei.

Cameron Montgomery signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball and academic career at Brescia College in Owensboro.

For Montgomery, this is a day he had dreamed for a very long time. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly