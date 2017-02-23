IU Returns 18 for Finals on Thursday Night at Big Ten Championships

The No. 4-ranked Indiana University men’s swimming and diving team had a great prelim session on Thursday morning at the McCorkle Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Indiana will return 18 swimmers and divers for evening finals, including a Big Ten best 10 for Championship Finals. IU also will return seven for Consolation Finals and one for C Finals.

Heading into Thursday night, Indiana is in the lead with 128 points. Michigan sits in second place with 110 points, while Ohio State is third with 106.

500 Freestyle

In the 500 freestyle prelims, the Hoosiers qualified five swimmers for the evening finals, led by Marwan Elkamash and Jackson Miller.

Elkamash qualified third overall with a NCAA B cut time of 4:15.00 – the second-fastest time in school history – while Miller touched fifth overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 4:15.24. Miller’s mark is the third-best time in school history.

Max Irwin qualified 13th overall and will be one of three IU swimmers in the B Final tonight. Irwin touched the wall with a NCAA B cut time of 4:21.68, while Adam Destrampe came in 15th in prelims with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 4:21.20. Destrampe’s mark ranks him as the 14th-best performer in the event at IU. Also, swimming in the B Final will be Trey Hubbuch, who qualified 16th overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut mark of 4:21.74. Hubbuch now ranks as the 20th-best swimmer in the event at Indiana.

Jack Collins placed 26th overall with a NCAA B cut time of 4:24.92, while Matthew Anderson took 30th with a mark of 4:25.82. Brian Valedon was 46th with a time of 4:29.53.

200 IM

Indiana had an impressive showing in the 200 IM prelims, qualifying three for the Championship Final, including the two top seeds.

Vini Lanza earned the top spot with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:43.29 that ranks as the 10th-best time in school history. Ian Finnerty will be the No. 2 seed in the A Final on Thursday night after touching the wall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:43.33 that places him fifth on the all-time performer list in the event. Blake Pieroni will round out the trio as he qualified sixth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 1:44.46.

Bob Glover qualified 11th overall and will swim in the B Final after recording a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:45.23 that ranks him as the ninth-best swimmer in the event in school history.

Mohamed Samy was impressive as well for IU, cutting over three seconds of his previous best to touch the wall in a time of 1:46.45 and earn a spot in the C Final. Samy ranks as the 13th-best performer in the event in IU history.

Wilson Beckman placed 26th overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:47.11 that ranks him as the 16th-best performer in school history.

50 Freestyle

Ali Khalafalla had a great swim in the 50 freestyle prelims, setting the school record with a NCAA A cut time of 19.00 that earns him the top seed in Thursday night’s Championship Final. With his time, Khalafalla now owns the top-eight times in Indiana history.

Sam Lorentz also earned a spot in the A Final, qualifying eighth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 19.70.

Josh Romany qualified 11th overall and will swim in the B Final after touching the wall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 19.79. With his time, Romany now ranks as the 11th-best performer in school history in the event. Joining Romany in the B Final will be Anze Tavcar, who qualified 15th with a NCAA B cut time of 19.84.

Oliver Patrouch tied for 25th overall with a NCAA B cut time of 20.04, while Levi Brock finished 52nd with a personal-best time of 20.75.

1-Meter Dive

Hoosiers divers had a great preliminary session, with all four making it back for finals on Thursday, including an impressive three divers in the Championship Final. All four divers also achieved NCAA qualifying scores for IU.

Michael Hixon qualified second overall with a total of 426.30, which ranks as the seventh-best score all-time in the event in school history. Hixon ended his list with an exclamation points, hitting his final dive for an incredible score of 91.80.

James Connor qualified fourth overall with a total of 409.55, while Cody Coldren earned the final spot in the Championship Final with a score of 360.00. Joshua Arndt will compete in the B Final after totaling a 325.65.

The Indiana Hoosiers will continue competition at the 2017 Big Ten Championships on Thursday evening with the finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 1-meter dive and 400 medley relay. The action gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics