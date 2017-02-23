Man who threw girlfriend's puppy off a balcony sentenced

The Evansville man who recorded himself throwing his girlfriend's puppy off a balcony has been sentenced.

Last month, Kededrique Boyd pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and animal cruelty.

Thursday, a judge sentenced him to time served and 226 days of probation. He must also receive anger management.

In June 2016, Police say they were called to the 200 block of N. Rotherwood.

A woman there told officers she had been arguing with Boyd earlier in the day, but she eventually left to go to work. While at work, Boyd sent her a video from his cellphone showing him throwing a dog kennel containing her 10-week old puppy, Baby, over a second story balcony.

The woman went home to find the crying puppy still in the kennel on the ground.

The puppy was okay and has been adopted.

