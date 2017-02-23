Chloe Bartley named Hoops Player of the Week for third week

It has been a dream season for the Wood Memorial girls basketball team, winning 27-of-28 games, leading to a spot in this Saturday's State Title Game.

It's also led to a 3rd straight Hoops Live player of the week winner.

Senior Guard Chloe Bartley has made it a 3-peat, garnering more than 11,000 ballots in this week's voting.

Bartley came up clutch, tallying 16 points while playing a huge role on the defensive end for the Lady Trojans as well.

