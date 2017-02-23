Wood Memorial girls basketball head to Indy for state championship

The Wood Memorial girls basketball team got one final practice on their home court before heading to Indianapolis for Saturday's state title game.

They will leave around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, students got fired up at a pep rally.

Hundreds of fans are planning to make the trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to watch the team play Union City.

Wood Memorial's principal says they estimate the school sold around 1,300 tickets.

The girls are hoping to bring back the school's first state title.

