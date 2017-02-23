First on 14 News: Former MPD officer arrested

A former Madisonville Police officer is charged with Wanton Endangerment.

Police Chief Wade Williams confirms Logan Stempien, 23, was an officer and worked for dispatch for a short time.

Chief Williams says Stempien used a fake name to post a security code for the police station doors to social media.

Stempien lives in Owensboro and was arrested Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Daviess County Jail, but is no longer listed as an inmate.

"It caused quite an alarm, especially in today's atmosphere," said Chief Williams. "You know, last year we had more police officers killed than any other year in recent history. To have our security code out there to the public was an alarming experience. We used all the resources we could to track this person down."

