Evansville gets another option for affordable transportation

When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone. (Lyft)

After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point. (Lyft)

Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there. (Lyft)

Lyft is coming to Evansville!

As part of a massive expansion, they rolled out the welcome mat to more than 50 cities on Thursday.

In January, the transportation company launched in 40 other cities.

“In just the first two months of 2017, we’ve introduced Lyft to nearly 100 new cities, thanks in large part to today’s launch,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion. “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”

In our biggest expansion yet, we rolled out the welcome mat to 50+ new cities! https://t.co/IM6YrYDjiW pic.twitter.com/mOU0s6TpjL — Lyft (@lyft) February 23, 2017

How Lyft works:

1. Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there.

2. Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point.

3. Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.

To celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere.

Click here to go to their website for pricing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.