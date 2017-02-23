Reward in Indiana murder case raised to $50,000

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams has increased to $50,000.

State police say the increase is because of a $9,000 donation by the office of United States Representative Todd Rokita.

The bodies of Abby and Libby were found just after noon on Valentine's Day in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, east of Delphi, IN, in Carroll County.

ISP says there have been approximately 3,900 tips received via phone and email. They say about 1,900 of the tips were received after the release of a voice recovered from Liberty German’s cell phone.

The FBI is utilizing approximately 6,000 electronic billboards, in 46 states, requesting information about this case.

