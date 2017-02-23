Mahr Park receives grant for trail

Kentucky is investing more than a million dollars in parks around the commonwealth and one of them is in Madisonville.

It was announced recently that Mahr Park will receive $100,000 for a 3 to 4-mile trail.

The state already paid $100,000 for Phase I of the trail and that part has been completed.

Now, the state is matching that price for Phase Two. which officials say will connect the trail all around the 280-acre park.

But this is only the beginning of what's to be offered at Mahr Park. The Superintendent of Parks and Cemeteries for Madisonville, Jeff Duvall showed 14 News what the future holds.

Right now, there's disc golf, a 40-acre woods with a nature trail, canoe & kayaking, and a welcome center. But Duvall says there's so much more in the works.

The plan is to build two dog parks, a pavilion, rent out their barn for weddings and special events, an outdoor amphitheater, etc. They're even in the process of creating an APP for the park.

Duvall said you could almost call this the "hidden gem of Madisonville" but word is getting out and more people are visiting.

"A lot of people call this Hidden Hills Farm. People didn't even know it was here and that's why it was called hidden hills farm. We've had a good response. People love it. This past weekend we were fairly busy out here with walkers and bikers. People bring their dogs," said Duvall.

There's no set date on when we could see all these big projects finish, but Duvall said the designs for the playground and dog parks are in the works.

In the meantime, they plan to keep applying for grants, so they can see their dream of this park become a reality.

