Other driver in crash that killed OCU professor has died

The other driver involved in the crash that killed an Oakland City University professor and her daughter has died.

Holders Funeral Home posted that Sylvia Watson, 72, died Monday.

The crash happened on February 2. Authorities say Watson was heading north on Highway 65 with a passenger.

The passenger told authorities Watson couldn't get her foot off the accelerator to brake.

Investigators say she ran the light at the Highway 64 interchange near Owensville.

Professor Claudine Cutchin was heading west and was hit.

Cutchin and her daughter, Claudine, were killed.

