Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Owensboro

Longhorn Steakhouse is coming to Owensboro.

Restaurant officials say they are excited to be expanding to the city.

We're told it will most likely open sometime later this year.

Officials say 80 to 100 new jobs are usually created when a new restaurant opens.

