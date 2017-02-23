ISP: Baby ejected from vehicle during Dubois Co. crash

Three people, including a baby, were hurt in a crash Wednesday night in Dubois County.

It happened just before nine o'clock at the State Road 162 and South Meridian Bypass Intersection.

According to Indiana State Police,15-year-old Beronica Dubon, of Huntingburg, was heading south on Meridian Road, just north of State Road 162.

Investigators believe Dubon didn't stop at the intersection of Meridian and SR162, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 28-year-old Morgan Schnarr, of Jasper.

ISP says the impact caused Dubon's unrestrained baby to be ejected from the vehicle.

The baby was taken by medical helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville and then transferred to Riley Hospital for Children where we're told she is in good condition.

Dubon was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's for injuries sustained. She is listed in fair condition.

State police say Schnarr was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for a minor injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

