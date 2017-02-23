Winning Powerball ticket sold at Lafayette, IN Super Test store

Someone who bought a ticket in the Hoosier state won the $435 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The Hoosier Lottery has confirmed to us that the winning ticket was sold at a Super Test store in the 1600 block of Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette.

.@hoosierlottery confirm the $435 million jackpot was sold in Lafayette, Indiana! Not Evansville but hey, keeping it in the Hoosier fam ;) — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) February 23, 2017

Even if you didn't win the big prize there are several other winners out there for lesser amounts.

Here are the numbers if you haven't checked your tickets yet: 10-13-28-52-61 and the Powerball was 2.

According to powerball.net, there were six, one million dollar winning tickets. Those tickets match the first five numbers.

The jackpot was up to an estimated $435 million, the highest it's climbed in three months.

The jackpot winner can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. The lump sum payment, after taxes, is almost $244 million.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.