WATCH: A winning ticket in Indiana hit the Powerball jackpot! - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STILL WARM: It'll be less foggy this morning, with temps in the 50's. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with some sun as temps reach the lower 70's. We could hit a record high in the mid 70's on Friday. A powerhouse cold front will bring stronger winds and the potential for severe thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon. Byron will have the complete 14 First Alert forecast.

INDIANA JACKPOT: One winning ticket was sold in Indiana that hit the $435-million Powerball jackpot. We don't yet know where it was sold. We'll have the numbers and try and track down the winner on Sunrise.

MERIT COMMISSION: Evansville's police merit commission will hold another disciplinary hearing for three officers. It stems from the violent arrest of 36-year-old Mark Healy in October.

DELPHI MURDERS: Indiana state police are pleading for help to solve a double murder mystery in Delphi. They've revealed a chilling new clue. One of the young girls found dead last week recorded the voice of the suspected killer.

ANGRY TOWN HALLS: Lawmakers across the country are being greeted by emotional crowds at town hall meetings. The outrage is focused on republican lawmakers and the actions taken by the Trump administration. We'll have the story.

MAHR PARK FUNDING: The state of Kentucky is investing more than a million dollars in parks around the state. One of them is in Madisonville. It was announced recently that Mahr Park will receive 100-thousand dollars. Hillary Simon has been looking into this story for us. 

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

  • Kingston Frazier's Celebration Of Life

    A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

