WATCH: A winning ticket in Indiana hit the Powerball jackpot!

During Friday After 5, a tribute was held to honor Nicky Hayden. Thousands took part in a moment of silence for the 'Kentucky Kid'. Hayden passed away earlier this week after getting struck by a car last week while training on his bicycle in Italy last week.More >>
During Friday After 5, a tribute was held to honor Nicky Hayden. Thousands took part in a moment of silence for the 'Kentucky Kid'. Hayden passed away earlier this week after getting struck by a car last week while training on his bicycle in Italy last week.More >>
With severe weather looming and Memorial Day weekend plans in place, now is the perfect time to equip yourself with the 14 First Alert weather app. We spoke with other campers at Audubon State Park and asked them how they felt about camping during severe weather.More >>
With severe weather looming and Memorial Day weekend plans in place, now is the perfect time to equip yourself with the 14 First Alert weather app. We spoke with other campers at Audubon State Park and asked them how they felt about camping during severe weather.More >>
Memorial Day weekend will bring a moderate risk of severe weather Saturday evening into early Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flooding are are possible with the weather set-up on Saturday.More >>
Memorial Day weekend will bring a moderate risk of severe weather Saturday evening into early Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flooding are are possible with the weather set-up on Saturday.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert that they've gotten a few calls lately about what they call, a paving scam.More >>
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert that they've gotten a few calls lately about what they call, a paving scam.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>