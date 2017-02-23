WATCH: A winning ticket in Indiana hit the Powerball jackpot!

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STILL WARM: It'll be less foggy this morning, with temps in the 50's. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with some sun as temps reach the lower 70's. We could hit a record high in the mid 70's on Friday. A powerhouse cold front will bring stronger winds and the potential for severe thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon. Byron will have the complete 14 First Alert forecast.

INDIANA JACKPOT: One winning ticket was sold in Indiana that hit the $435-million Powerball jackpot. We don't yet know where it was sold. We'll have the numbers and try and track down the winner on Sunrise.

MERIT COMMISSION: Evansville's police merit commission will hold another disciplinary hearing for three officers. It stems from the violent arrest of 36-year-old Mark Healy in October.

DELPHI MURDERS: Indiana state police are pleading for help to solve a double murder mystery in Delphi. They've revealed a chilling new clue. One of the young girls found dead last week recorded the voice of the suspected killer.

ANGRY TOWN HALLS: Lawmakers across the country are being greeted by emotional crowds at town hall meetings. The outrage is focused on republican lawmakers and the actions taken by the Trump administration. We'll have the story.

MAHR PARK FUNDING: The state of Kentucky is investing more than a million dollars in parks around the state. One of them is in Madisonville. It was announced recently that Mahr Park will receive 100-thousand dollars. Hillary Simon has been looking into this story for us.

