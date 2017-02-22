USI set to face off against the Bellarmine Knights

To the college hardwoods, where not many had the USI men in this position on the final night of the regular season contending for a share of the conference crown.

However, that may have made all the difference.

In preseason rankings selected the USI men's basketball team was picked to finish fifth. Now, on Thursday night, they travel to number four Bellarmine with a win resulting in a share of the GLVC crown.

The last time USI and Bellarmine tangled the Screaming Eagles were handed their first loss of the season. Now, a little over a month later, they meet again, and Alex Stein says they have improved in all the right areas.

"I mean defensively, I feel like we are so much better, especially now we know that they are going to back cut us a whole lot," Stein said. "We worked on that a whole lot today, and I just feel like overall us knowing where our mans at and being on our line for defense we are so much better."

Head Coach Rodney Watson says at this point in the year, stats are believable and you better believe his team will be ready for what the Knights can bring.

"They shoot the ball as well as any team I have seen on stat, I think eight guys shooting over 50 percent from the field," Watson said. "We have got to make sure that we make them a jump shooting team that is contested, we have to rebound extremely well, rebounding in a sold out environment will help you establish tempo."

Knights Hall is sure to be a packed house on Thursday night and that's exactly what the screaming eagles want: an environment they can feed off of and thrive in.

"'It's also great to play in front of a big crowd when you can change their energy level for things that you do well," Watson said. "College players love playing in front of intense environments. The more hostile the better."

The Screaming Eagles will look to use that hostility to their advantage Thursday night in Louisville.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. central.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.