Demolition and construction underway on several homes in McLean County

In a couple of hours, the walls that held 30 year's worth of Patricia Strong's memories came crumbling down, but the Livermore resident isn't going to miss what's in the dumpster.

She told us her house along Morton Avenue was in such bad shape, it wasn't even a home anymore.

"The staircase was falling in. You just couldn't do anything to bring it up to code, up to date, to have a nice home here anymore,” said Strong.

It was the same case for eight other Livermore families. Some had overwhelming mold problems, another had a collapsing roof.

They're all about to get new homes, at no cost.

They're being funded by a community development block grant worth more than $730,000 dollars.

The homeowners were selected by Audubon Area Community Services to receive the free homes.

"The homeowners feel great. They're pretty excited about it as well as the city of Livermore. Mayor Revlett is pretty excited. The city clerk. It's awesome,” said Barry Johnston, Audubon Area Community Services.

Strong says she staying with family until her home is finished by the end of April. That's when she will begin creating new memories.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

