Evansville residents share ideas on road projects

Evansville residents had an opportunity to share ideas on road projects at the Traveling City Hall meeting Wednesday night at The Dream Center Annex.

The meeting opened with public service announcements and an introduction of department heads and elected officials by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, followed by a PowerPoint presentation on city road projects by City Engineer Brent Schmitt.

After the presentation, the public will have an opportunity to ask questions or make comments and suggest.

City department heads will also be available to talk one-on-one with citizens about any issue involving city government. All residents are welcome to attend.

Right now there are four improvement projects scheduled for 2017, but city officials want your help deciding what other roads need repairs.

To report other roads and potholes that need attention call the city engineer's office.

