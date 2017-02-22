Kenergy customer bills skyrocket, meeting held to brainstorm ideas

The people behind a petition to fight what they believe is behind skyrocketing utility bills are rallying to get more support.

The petition already has more than 1,000 signatures of Kenergy customers requesting state officials step in.

Kenergy customers are saying their utility bills are so outrageous and they're now meeting to brainstorm how to change it.

Dozens are taking to social media and phones are ringing off the hook because some Kenergy customers are wondering why their utility bills have spiked dramatically.

Many people in the region are saying their bills have doubled. Ashley says her bill went from $170 a month to $400.

Erica says despite keeping her thermostat low, her bill doubled.

Kentucky's Public Service Commission is the agency that holds utility companies like Kenergy accountable.

"The weather has coincided with three other structural changes in the company's rates, and that all happened roughly at the same time," said Andrew MeInykovych the PSC Communications Director.

He says even though we've had a milder winter, utility providers say cold snaps in December caused a spike in electricity use and, at the same time, smaller bill credits, rate increases, and billing and meter changes all approved by the PSC caused bills to surge.

"So, what you wound up with is a perfect storm of all four of these factors coming together at the same time in one bill."

Meanwhile, Kentucky State Representative Robby Mills sent a letter to the commission signed by other legislators urging PSC to have Kenergy provide a statement clearing up the confusion.

The people behind this petition aren't buying those reasons. Customers say the problems began when the new smart meters were installed.

