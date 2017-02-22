Hopkins Co. Cemetery getting a makeover that's long overdue

A Hopkins County Cemetery that's been around for more than 100 years is finally getting a makeover and it is one that's long overdue.

Once you're dead and gone, you never get a second chance to do things right, but that's actually happening at a small cemetery in Earlington.

Fifteen inmates from the Hopkins County Jail are in the middle of a restoration project at the 120-year-old Barnsley cemetery in Earlington Kentucky, a burial ground that has been neglected since 1985.

"I haven't been here in 74 years," Wanda Wilson said. "That was when I was six-years-old when he died. I never got the chance to come back again."

Wilson's father is buried at the cemetery. Wanda Wilson says for the past 50 years, she couldn't come to visit her dad's grave because the cemetery was closed off.

"Accessibility was not possible," Wilson said. "I couldn't ever get in. It was grown up and in such bad condition. Had I got in, I wouldn't have known where to go or what to even look for."

"The African-American cemeteries when all of the other cemeteries were read back in the late 60's were not read," Chairman of the Hopkins Co Cemetery Preservation Board Theresa Ray said. "So in the last several years, we've been trying to document all of the African American cemeteries."

We don't know why it closed, but we do know there are 424 documented burials in Barnsley cemetery.

Starting in January, inmates from the Hopkins County jail began restoring the graves sites, and they even made crosses to place near the graves of those buried.

"It means the world to me and I am sure it would in my family too," Jerrell Bowman said. "So now, we can get up here and deal with all of our people's grave."

Bowman has several family members buried in the cemetery.

Work on cleaning up the cemetery is about halfway done.

The families whose loved ones are buried here are wholeheartedly grateful.

A rededication ceremony is set for May 27.

If you think you have family buried in that cemetery, members of the Hopkins Co. Genealogical Society want to hear from you.

You can contact them at 270-327-1876 or email hcgs_ky@yahoo.com

