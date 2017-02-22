Hopkins Co. School District looks to become smoke-free

The Hopkins County School District is one step closer to becoming completely smoke-free.

In a board meeting on Tuesday, officials held a first reading on the policy that could eventually ban the use of tobacco and tobacco-related products on all school grounds at any time.

Right now, the use of any tobacco product is prohibited in any building owned or operated by the Board but can be used by visitors and individuals attending after school activities.

At Tuesday night's meeting, Hopkins County Health Department officials urged the district to move forward with the policy. They told us Kentucky has really poor health outcomes. We are told a decision should come out of the next board meeting on March 6.

If and when the board approves the new policy, it will become effective immediately.

We're told the Hopkins County Health Department will provide signage at no cost to the district.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.