City officials hopeful workers will return to Bluegrass Museum construction site soon

It's been nearly 6 weeks since work stopped at the bluegrass museum site after the contractors, Peyronnin, declared bankruptcy in January.

Now, the city is hopeful workers will back to work by March.

This project was originally slated for completion by December, but the city says this site is probably between 6 and 8 weeks behind now. That's why the city is ready to finally get workers back out here to finish the job.

City Attorney Ed Ray says right now, everything is in the hands of the bankruptcy trustee. Once they declare that contract between Peyronnin and the city in default, the city can officially move forward to hire a new contractor. The bankruptcy trustee must make the decision by a March 10th, unless they ask for an extension.

The city is making sure everything is ready to go for when the trustee will declare that contract in default. They do not believe that Peyronnin would continue the contract which would be other option for the trustee.

