Memorial Hospital and Health Center Announces Milk Bank

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper now has it's own Milk Bank.

The grand opening for its first milk collection site was on Wednesday.

Before the opening, the nearest place for women to donate their extra breast milk was over an hour away. The Milk Bank's Lauren Duncan spoke at the grand opening announcing their collaboration with Memorial Hospital.

About five years ago, her first child was born extremely premature. She says at that time she couldn't do much for the baby but breastfeed.

"I pumped milk for my son and he ended up passing away at one-month-old and I was left with almost 700 ounces of premature milk that I pumped for him that he would never be able to take," said donor mother coordinator, Lauren Duncan.

She then donated that extra milk to a Milk bank for other sick babies in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Duncan says there are many situations where a mom has an oversupply of milk.

She says in some cases baby's can even be allergic to their mom's milk. Memorial's Director of Infant Services, says that is what bringing a milk depot to Memorial Hospital is all about.

Duncan will work with the women who want to donate their extra milk in Dubois County.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, human milk is the standard food for all infants including premature and sick infants.

The Milk Bank asks for at least 100 ounces by the time the baby is two years old. They encourage anyone who is interested to donate, but there are some restrictions.

"We have certain restrictions on which countries you come from, certain diseases that may transmit; we do follow the same guidelines that blood banks follow plus extra," said Milk Bank Director of Clinical Operations, Sarah Long.

One ounce of milk can feed up to three servings for a premature baby.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.