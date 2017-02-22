CEO of former energy drink company pleads guilty to fraud

The CEO of a former energy drink company pleaded guilty to fraud.

Morgan was the President and CEO of Liquid Ninja Energy; they produced the energy drink Liquid Ninja.

He was arrested in 2015 and was supposed to go to trial next week. Officials say a plea agreement was reached instead.

Investigators say Morgan took more than $600,000 from four victims in the Tri-State.

The Secretary of State's Office says the victims thought they were investing in Morgan's energy drink company, but instead he used the money for his own personal gain.

