EVSC teacher has special handshake with students before class

An EVSC teacher was just featured by USA Today for the way she welcomes her students.

Molly Gray saw a popular post of another teacher doing the same thing a few weeks ago and shared it on Facebook. When one of her student's moms pointed out a similar video a few days later, she and the kids got to work.

Erin Meyer visited Mrs. Gray's classroom to find out what the students think about their new moves.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.