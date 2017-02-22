USI men have chance to grab share of GLVC crown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI men have chance to grab share of GLVC crown

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

After being picked to finish 5th in the pre-season polls, the USI Men have a chance to grab a share of the GLVC crown tomorrow night.

However, as Megan Thompson points out, that's easier said than done, given who'll they'll have to beat and where they'll have to beat them.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly