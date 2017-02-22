Big Brother Big Sister gets new location

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Ohio Valley is getting a new location in Evansville and they have been around since 1969 and they are very excited about the changes.

It was a packed house at the new Big Brothers-Big Sisters near Diamond and First Avenues when supporters and organizers cut the ribbon and officially opened for business.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there for the big ribbon cutting and us the new building wouldn't be possible without all the support from volunteers and community donations.

But Big Brothers-Big Sisters is always looking for more volunteers and planning new and fun events.

