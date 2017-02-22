Newburgh students celebrate National Pink Shirt Day with anti-bullying speaker

February 22 is National Pink Shirt Day. The day is intended to help prevent bullying, and one local school added a special guest to the lineup.

Not only did all of the students and staff at St. John the Baptist in Newburgh have pink shirts on, they also had a local anti-bullying advocate give a presentation.

All of the students got to hear Matt Hart present on how to stop bullying in their school, and they learned a lot.

"Yeah, we learned a lot about bullying and the different types of bullying and why it is really important to stand up to that bully and say something for yourself if you are getting bullied," said Catherine Titzer, a seventh-grade student.

Matt Hart stressed that the students have a lot of options to report bullying including their family, friends, teachers and the police.

