Former energy drink CEO pleads guilty

The CEO of a former energy drink company has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Eric Nicholas Morgan was supposed to go to trial next week, but officials tell us a plea agreement has been reached instead.

Morgan is accused of misleading Tri-State residents who invested in an energy drink.

He was first arrested in July 2015.

Morgan was the President and CEO of Liquid Ninja Energy, which produced the energy drink Liquid Ninja.

Investigators say Morgan took more than $600,000 from four victims in the Tri-State.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the victims thought they were investing in Morgan’s energy drink company. But instead, they say, he used the money for his own personal gain.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WIFE. All rights reserved. ?