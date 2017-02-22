Drivers beware of speed limit change in Daviess Co.

There will be a speed limit change for drivers in Daviess County on Thursday.

Kentucky highway department officials say crews will start putting up new speed limit signs at 9 a.m.

The speed limit is changing from 55 to 65 miles per hour from KY-331, extending east near Hawes Boulevard.

The change comes after a traffic study showed 85% of traffic was running at a speed of 63 miles an hour or less.

