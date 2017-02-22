Local chef provides healthy prepped meals in community

Want to live a healthier lifestyle but are too busy to food prep? If you live in Jasper, you're in luck.

Fueled Strength Meals Owner Tim Flick will be delivering his first set of healthy, already prepped meals on Thursday.

Flick says he not only wants to provide healthy meals to people in the community who don't have time to make them but to also inform customers so they can continue to eat healthy beyond his meal service.

All of his meals are not processed and are gluten free. He tell us it's the heart behind the cooking that makes his healthy meal service stand out.

"The passion is what is really driving this," Flick said. "It's just the overwhelming response."

There will be two ordering cycles and pick-up days each week. The website can be found here.

