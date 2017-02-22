Vectren announces upgrades to electric grid

Vectren announced Wednesday their plan to upgrade their electric grid over the next 7 years.

The electric system improvements include upgrades to portions of the utility's network of substations, transmission, and distribution networks that serve seven southwestern Indiana counties.

The improvements that are needed were determined by assessment analysis of Vectren's electric infrastructure over the past 18 months.

The work will prepare the grid to accept advanced technology to improve service to customers and provide access to better information about their energy use.

The total cost of the project will be approximately $500-million. The utility says it will raise the typical monthly bill by $1 to $2 in 2018.

Click here to read the full press release.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.