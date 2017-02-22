School bus involved in crash in Evansville

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Evansville.

It happened after 3 p.m. at Columbia and Governor Streets.

Police say a van and a car are also involved.

According to police, a van heading south on Governor ran a red light and hit another car on Columbia. The impact sent the car into the side of the school bus.

There were no children were on the bus.

Officials say the driver of the van went to the hospital with a head injury. There is no word of any other injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.