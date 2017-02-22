Medical helicopter called to crash in Webster Co.

First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Webster County.

It happened on Highway 56 near Ray Melton Road. That's between Poole and Dixon.

One person was flown from the scene.

Deputies say a truck heading west crossed the center line and hit an oncoming truck head-on.

They tell us a dog riding in the back of the blue truck is okay.

