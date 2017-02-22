Receveur, Mau Earn Big Ten Athlete of the Week

After a historic day at the Alex Wilson Invitational, two Hoosiers have been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. The Indiana University Track and Field team has now been recognized by the conference in each of the last three weeks.

Katherine Receveur earns the distinction for her role on the women’s distance medley relay (DMR) team. She anchored the team with a mile spilt of 4:33.4. The first three legs of the race consisted of Brenna Calder, Taylor Williams and Olivia Hippensteel. The team combined to run a Big Ten Conference record time of 10:55.94, good for the 12th fastest collegiate time ever run. The team currently ranks second in the NCAA this season.

For Receveur, she has now been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week three times this season. Her first honor came after breaking the school record in the 5,000m run at the Hoosier Open. Receveur was also honored following the Meyo Invitational when she cruised to the 3,000m school record.

Kyle Mau receives his first Big Ten Athlete of the Week accolade. The redshirt freshman was the final carry of the men’s DMR team. Mau ran his mile split at 4:00.3. He teamed up with Joe Murphy, Markevious Roach and Daniel Kuhn to run a time of 9:28.14 in the event. Currently, the mark ranks as the quickest in the NCAA as well as being the second fastest time in program history.

Receveur, Mau and the rest of the Indiana Track and Field team will be back in action this weekend for the Big Ten Championships. The meet will be held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

2016-17 Big Ten Athletes of the Week

Dec. 14 – Bryce Millar (T), Katherine Receveur (T)

Jan. 18 – Daniel Kuhn (T)

Feb. 8 – Daniel Kuhn (T), Katherine Receveur (T)

Feb. 15 – Eric Bethea (F)

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics