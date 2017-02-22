Coal truck overturns on ramp from SR 64 to Hwy 41

Coal spilled from a semi on Wednesday afternoon shutting down the ramp from eastbound SR 64 to northbound Highway 41.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the semi driver took the ramp too fast causing the trailer to roll onto its left side, spilling coal onto the road.

The ramp was closed for several hours while crews worked to upright the truck.

The semi driver wasn't hurt and crews were eventually able to get the truck back on its wheels.

We're told crews had to pick up all the coal and put it in another semi to reach its destination.

